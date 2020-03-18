COVID-19: US halts Immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THE United States of America embassy in Nigeria, has said it will be cancelling all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments in the country.

The embassy in a statement on Tuesday on his Facebook and Twitter pages, said the cancellation which will begin on March 19, is in regards to the coronavirus.

Though the embassy failed to give how long the cancellation will last, it simply said: “We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “As of March 19, the United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria and the United States Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria are cancelling routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments.

“The MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.”

On urgent visa matters, the embassy directed all intending applicants to its website for details.

Kindly Share This Story: