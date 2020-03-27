Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The United States of America (USA) has thrown it all open to medical practitioners around the world to request for a visa appointment as it continues to fire all cylinders in its fight against COVID-19.

The United States emerged as a hotspot for the ravaging coronavirus as infections and unemployment continue to multiply.

A statement published in the United States Department of State website, called on a medical professional from around the world to book a visa appointment at the nearest embassy.

“We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.

“For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States:

“J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their programme sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programmes in the United States. Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years,” the statement reads.

As the US continues to fight on, it was reported that hospitals increasingly have reported being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and 40 per cent of Americans are under lockdown orders, although a buoyant Wall Street recouped more of the month’s massive losses as the nation’s Congress moved forward on a $2 trillion rescue package.

The New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, said the top priority was to “flatten the curve” of new cases as the New York City area tries to more than double its available number of hospital beds to 140,000.

“This is all about getting that curve down and not overwhelming the hospital system,” Cuomo told reporters.

Vanguard

