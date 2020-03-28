Breaking News
COVID-19: US denies moves to recruit foreign professional medics

By Perez Brisibe

THE United States of America has denied media reports that it is recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist in the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The position by the US is coming on media reports that foreign medical professionals around the globe are being encouraged to apply for a visa to the US amidst a shortage of medical personnel in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Reacting to the claims via its twitter handle, the US embassy in Nigeria in the statement, said: “is not recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist in the COVID-19 response.”

The statement reads in full: “The U.S. Mission wishes to clarify that the U.S. is not recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist in the COVID-19 response.

“Only individuals with an approved H or J petition will receive an emergency visa appointment.”

