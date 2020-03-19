COVID-19 Update: No new case in Wuhan, Hubei, China

Kindly Share This Story:

At 04:00 on March 18, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 34 new confirmed cases, 8 new deaths (8 in Hubei), and 23 new suspected cases.

On the same day, 819 new cases were cured and discharged, and 1032 close contacts were released from medical observation, and 308 severe cases were reduced.

As of 24:00 on March 18, according to reports from 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, there were 7,263 confirmed cases (among which, 2,314 were severe cases), 70,420 cases were cured and 3,245 cases were dead A total of 80,928 confirmed cases have been reported, and 105 suspected cases have been reported. A total of 683,281 close contacts were traced, and 9,144 were close contacts still in medical observation.

ALSO READ:

There were 0 newly confirmed cases in Hubei (0 in Wuhan), 795 newly cured cases (733 in Wuhan), 8 new deaths (6 in Wuhan), and 6792 confirmed cases (6,674 in Wuhan). Among them, there were 2274 severe cases (2222 in Wuhan).

A total of 57,678 discharged patients (40,765 in Wuhan) were cured a total of 3,130 deaths (2,496 in Wuhan), and a total of 67,800 confirmed cases (in Wuhan, 5,005). There were 0 new suspected cases (0 in Wuhan) and 0 existing suspected cases (0 in Wuhan).

At 04:00 on March 18, 34 newly diagnosed imported cases were reported (21 in Beijing, 9 in Guangdong, 2 in Shanghai, 1 in Heilongjiang, and 1 in Zhejiang). As of 24:00 on March 18, a total of 189 overseas confirmed cases were reported.

A total of 307 confirmed cases were reported from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan: 192 cases in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (95 cases discharged, 4 deaths), 15 cases in Macau Special Administrative Region (10 cases discharged), 100 cases in Taiwan (22 cases discharged, 1 case died).

Information comes from the official website of the National Health and Health Commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: