COVID-19: UNN orders students to vacate campuses before March 23

By Ikechukwu Odu

In compliance with the order issued by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, which asked universities to close for one month, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, has ordered the students to vacate the campuses on or before the 23rd of March, 2020.

This is part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic on campuses Nationwide.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the institution, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, the students are to vacate the UNN and other campuses of the university, including the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus at the aforementioned date.

The management urged the students to keep learning while they stayed safe at their respective homes.