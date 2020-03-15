Covid-19: Unilorin instructs foreign students to proceed for medical examination

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has instructed its returning international students to go for medical examination.

Prof. Felicia Olasheinde-Williams, the Director, Centre for International Education (CIE) of Unilorin gave the directive in a letter addressed to the international students.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin, stated that the directive was necessary to prevent the spread of Coronavirus on campus.

Olasheinde-Williams said all returning international students must proceed to the University Clinic for medical examination, so as to deter the spread of the virus within and outside campus.

She said: “Note that this medical test is an important requirement for maintaining your studentship with the University.

“As such, you are enjoined to adhere strictly to the directive immediately on your arrival”.

Covid-19 is an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including the United States.

