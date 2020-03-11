Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19 – Turkish ports quarantine ships from ‘contaminated countries’ for 14 days prior to berthing

On 2:19 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

TURKISH authorities require ships that have called at ‘contaminated countries’ to be quarantined for 14 days prior to being allowed to berth at Turkish ports.

Medical checks of crew are also required to be conducted by port sanitary officers. The club recommends that members check with their local agents and/or authorities and/or club correspondents in any particular port, to ensure that the notification and health and safety requirements of a particular port are complied with, to avoid potentially significant complications or delays on arrival.

READ ALSO:Marseille faces hearing for breaking UEFA finance agreement

A circular issued by Metropole on the recent practices at Turkish ports in response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found in the attachment on the right.

Members may contact their club contact in case they need any assistance.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!