COVID-19 – Turkish ports quarantine ships from ‘contaminated countries’ for 14 days prior to berthing

Kindly Share This Story:

TURKISH authorities require ships that have called at ‘contaminated countries’ to be quarantined for 14 days prior to being allowed to berth at Turkish ports.

Medical checks of crew are also required to be conducted by port sanitary officers. The club recommends that members check with their local agents and/or authorities and/or club correspondents in any particular port, to ensure that the notification and health and safety requirements of a particular port are complied with, to avoid potentially significant complications or delays on arrival.

READ ALSO:

A circular issued by Metropole on the recent practices at Turkish ports in response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found in the attachment on the right.

Members may contact their club contact in case they need any assistance.

Kindly Share This Story: