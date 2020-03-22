Covid-19: Turkish airlines reschedules Tuesday flights to Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the announcement of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from all international flights from Monday, March 23, 2020 at 23:00 local time, we at Turkish Airlines will be rescheduling its flights on Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 to Monday, 23 March, 2020, in order to accommodate the passengers of the cancelled flight and ensure that they reach their destination before the closure of the airports.

As the airline that always puts the travel security at the forefront, Turkish Airlines will continue to monitor latest developments on the situation with the national and international health authorities and take appropriate precautions.

Vanguard

