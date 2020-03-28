Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: This is perfect time to send nudes – Naira Marley

On 1:25 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

By Sylvester Kwentua

Naira Marley surely knows how to be in the news all the time. He is either beefing a fellow celebrity or he is contributing his opinion on issues of national interest. Just recently, Naira Marley suggested on his official Twitter page that this period of staying at home, would be the perfect time to send naked pictures.

READ ALSO: Nigeria coronavirus case rises to 70

“Perfect time to send nudes. That will encourage people to stay home because you can’t be sending nudes in public”

This latest from the“Am I a Yahoo Boy” crooner, is just a series of several controversial posts he has made on his social media handle.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!