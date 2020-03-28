COVID-19: This is perfect time to send nudes – Naira Marley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Naira Marley surely knows how to be in the news all the time. He is either beefing a fellow celebrity or he is contributing his opinion on issues of national interest. Just recently, Naira Marley suggested on his official Twitter page that this period of staying at home, would be the perfect time to send naked pictures.

“Perfect time to send nudes. That will encourage people to stay home because you can’t be sending nudes in public”

This latest from the“Am I a Yahoo Boy” crooner, is just a series of several controversial posts he has made on his social media handle.

