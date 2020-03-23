COVID-19: The lapse in NCDC report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) led by Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu is saddled with the responsibility of accurately informing the general populace of the latest development on infectious disease outbreaks such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to its official website. the NCDC “is the country’s national public health institute, with the mandate to lead the preparedness, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.”

ALSO READ: NCDC confirms first coronavirus death

In its report of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria, the Centre in the early hours of Monday (March 23rd, 2019) stated the number of confirmed cases were 35.

Also, the NCDC breakdown of cases when totalled also coincides with the 35 total cases indicated.

In its announcement of the first death from the virus in Nigeria, the new confirmed cases tally was indicated by the Centre to be 36.

There was no clarification on whether the recent addition is the recorded death case or not. If it is the recent death’s case that was added, why now?

On further investigation, the added case was discovered to be from Lagos as the confirmed cases in the state has increased from the earlier reported 24 to 25.

This also raised another question, as the confirmed death case was reported in Abuja. Then, who is the new suspect in Lagos? There was no media statement on the newly confirmed case of the virus in Lagos.

In fact, the statement, “5 New Cases Confirmed” did not change in the successive reports of the NCDC.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier warned that while Africa so far had seen few cases of COVID-19, the continent should “prepare for the worst”.

He warned that the official numbers likely did not reflect the full picture.

“Probably we have undetected cases or unreported cases,” he said.

“In other countries, we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point, so the best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today,” the former Ethiopian government minister alerted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: