COVID-19: Taraba orders closure of school, prohibits gathering of over 20

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku Saturday ordered the closure of schools on or before Tuesday, March 24 in light of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

He also directed that any gathering above 20 persons have become prohibited.

In a state broadcast in Jalingo, he advised citizens of the state to avoid hand shakes, hugging and kissing as preventive measure to curtail spread.

He said ” good people of Taraba State, it has also become pertinent that I bring to your knowledge, the recent resolve of the Nigerian Governors Forum concerning the

threat posed by the Corona virus pandemic.

“At the meeting of the Forum held two days ago, it was agreed that all State Governments must support and

complement, in whatever way possible, the effort of the Federal Government’s to contain and stop further spread

of the Corona virus.

“Thus, in view of the rate at which the virus, also known as Covid 19, is spreading worldwide and particularly in

Nigeria, it has become inevitable that I take urgent and drastic measures to protect our people.

“To this end, I have directed that the following measures must be observed immediately, by the people to the state, painful as it might seem, in order to ensure that the disease does not spread to our State.

“Therefore, all public and private primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in the State are hereby directed to close on or before the 24th March, 2020.

“All the Institutions are also advised to use the few days’ notice to make necessary adjustments in their academic

calendars, to ensure compliance.

“Henceforth, Tarabans are encouraged to maintain social distances by avoiding intimate etiquettes such as handshakes, hugging and even Kissing, which medically, have been shown to be some the ways the virus is passed from person to person.

“Fellow Tarabans, I have also ordered that there should no longer be any assembly, congregation or meeting of up

to twenty persons at any particular time, effective from today, 21st March, 2020 until a time that the situation abates.

“Similarly, you must exercise caution while

interacting in market places to buy goods and services or any other transaction.

“I hereby also direct that, henceforth, social and recreational centers such as bars, restaurants, video centers and related venues must close on or before seven o’clock in the evening, commencing from today.

Vanguard

