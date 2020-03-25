Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: TAMPAN suspends movie production

On 10:22 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Russia to use mobile phones to track people at risk of coronavirus — PMBolaji Amusan, National President, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), says the association has suspended movie production effective from Friday, March 27.

Amusan announced this on his Instagram handle, saying the decision was taken due to the wide spread of the coronavirus disease and to adhere to government’s directive on social distancing.

He advised movie producers, marketers, actors and actresses to stay in their various homes to be safe from contracting the virus.

“After serious meeting with stakeholders in the movie industry, we realised we need to safeguard our lives and we have decided to suspend movie productions.

READ ALSO: AMVCA 7: The power couples and super match-ups(Opens in a new browser tab

“This will take effect from March 27 until April 17; we should remain in our homes and observe personal cleanliness coupled with the preventive measures stated by the health officials

“Avoid social gatherings and remain tenacious in prayers to God.

“You all know that our job requires some kind of division of labour which will require lots of people to come together so we need to take this decision.

“Whoever violates the rule will be punished,” he said (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!