Nigerian Actress, Efe Irele has urged Nollywood producers and directors to immediately suspend filming of new movies to comply with the Federal Government’s social distancing advice in order to allow the spread of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets shared via her twitter handle, the award winning actress said that it will be hypocritical to criticize other organizations that are yet to comply with the guidelines while film crews are still on set, the Real side chicks star said she’s scared that producers have carried on with business as usual when movie sets attract several people because if anyone on the crew contracts the virus, it exposes all crew members.

Efe Irele, who has produced several movies herself urged the industry to maintain social distancing, wash their hands and stay hydrated so as to help the entire country to eradicate the virus.

Vanguard

