COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, GTB  launch 110- bed  Isolation Centre in Onikan 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, formally launched the newly constructed Lagos Island, Isolation Centre, with capacity for 110-bed space, located in Onikan Stadium, now Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The facility, was built by the state government in collaboration with management of Guaranty Trust Bank,GTB, within one week.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the brief ceremony, in Onikan, commended GTB for partnering with the state government in ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor, who described the setting up of the centre as a practical demonstration of “Can do spirit of Nigerians,” expressed satisfaction, saying, “its a works standard.”

The facility, an Isolation hospital, will complement the Isolation Centre at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, Lagos.

His words: “What we have come here to do is the formal collaboration and handover of Lagos Island Isolation Centre.

“This is a 110-bed Isolation facility a collaboration between Lagos State and the Guaranty Trust Bank have put up.

In our assessment, it is a world-class facility

“This has been done within a week. As a government we are very excited with the level of professionalism and the level at which details had been followed at putting up this facility.

“We are also very impressed with the speed at which all the various contractors at multi-level had worked tirelessly 24/7 to put this together.

“And this is a reflection of the ‘strong Can-do Spirit of Nigerians and more importantly the brand called Guaranty Trust Bank.”

Recall that eight fresh cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria, seven in Lagos and 1 in Benue State. A total of 59 cases have been recorded in Lagos alone with high possibility of recording more by tomorrow. (Sunday).

As at 04:00 pm March 28th, the total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria stood at 89 with one death so far.

