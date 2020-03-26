Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

A workshop on effective medical waste management for health experts and institutions has been shifted by the Rivers State Government due to concerns over Corona Virus.

A statement on Thursday, by Bro Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), organisers of the training noted that the exercise originally billed to open Thursday has been postponed indefinitely.

Obuah’s statement signed by his Media Adviser, Jerry Needam, however, urged concerned stakeholders to keep up with the registration for the capacity building ahead of a new date to be announced.

RIWAMA stated, “The postponement became necessary in view of the coronavirus pandemic and in obedience to the various control measures and directives of the state government.

“The training is mandatory for all hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals, chemists, laboratories, mortuaries, and other health care institutions expected to sponsor at least two persons each. Failure to comply will attract severe punishment.

Obuah stressed, “the need for all medical practitioners, healthcare providers, and institutions to handle with care clinical wastes in line with existing Rivers laws as those found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.”

