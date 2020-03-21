Covid-19: Rivers PDP defy precaution as over 3534 delegates gather for state congress

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RULING Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has defied the global caution of restricted public gatherings over Corona Virus (Covid-19) as 3534 delegates including Governor Nyesom Wike gather in Port Harcourt for Saturday’s PDP state congress.

Wike, had in a state broadcast Friday afternoon, also ordered schools across the state to be shut and religious bodies to restrict activities but not before Monday 24 March, apparently to allow for today’s congress.

The delegates about now gathered at the Obi Wali Cultural Center are joined by several aides and other stakeholders including teeming security operatives, pressmen and health personnel administering temperature checks and sanitizers on those coming in.

Proceedings on the day’s business have kicked off with arrival of Governor Wike, the state party leader and PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, himself a delegate in today’s congress.

