COVID-19: Rivers govt. imposes 24hrs curfew in identified areas

Kindly Share This Story:

This is contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by Mr. Soibi Max-Alalibo, Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim.

He quoted the Commissioner as saying that the development is in the quest to further prevent infection of the Coronavirus in the state.

According to him, the 24-hour curfew was an improvement from the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by Gov. Nyesom Wike on March 30.

“This is to inform members of the public that the curfew imposed at Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu, and Choba is for 24 hours.

“And it is with effect from March 31 till further notice,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state government had noticed some Banks were closing down in the state.

“The curfew is targeted at only some parts of the state; therefore, banks have no excuse to shut down their operations.

“Any bank that is found to be closed will find it very difficult to reopen for business in the State,” he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: