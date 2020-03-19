Breaking News
Translate

Covid-19: Resume in 24 hrs or face mass sack, FCTA warns striking doctors

On 8:13 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

Covid-19: Resume in 24 hrs or face mass sack — FCTA to doctors

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

As the nation battles to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has given a 24-hour ultimatum to Resident

Minister of state in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja said upon the declaration of the strike, the Administration had made entreaties to the doctors but that they still proceeded with the industrial action.

The doctors had gone on strike last week over what they alleged were irregularities in their January and February salaries, but the Minister said the problem was not peculiar to the doctors, adding that some of the doctors were even overpaid.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ikeja Electric moves all transactions online

She said in spite of pleas to allow for time to rectify the system error so that all hands could be on deck to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the doctors have refused to resume work.

“As a result, an emergency meeting of top management staff was held this afternoon where it was resolved that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that residents do not suffer as a result of the strike by the resident doctors. In the meantime, the Administration has given the striking doctors 24 hours to resume work after which they should consider themselves as having exited themselves from the FCT Administration”, she declared.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!