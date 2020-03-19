Covid-19: Resume in 24 hrs or face mass sack — FCTA to doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

As the nation battles to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has given a 24-hour ultimatum to Resident

Minister of state in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja said upon the declaration of the strike, the Administration had made entreaties to the doctors but that they still proceeded with the industrial action.

The doctors had gone on strike last week over what they alleged were irregularities in their January and February salaries, but the Minister said the problem was not peculiar to the doctors, adding that some of the doctors were even overpaid.

She said in spite of pleas to allow for time to rectify the system error so that all hands could be on deck to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the doctors have refused to resume work.

“As a result, an emergency meeting of top management staff was held this afternoon where it was resolved that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that residents do not suffer as a result of the strike by the resident doctors. In the meantime, the Administration has given the striking doctors 24 hours to resume work after which they should consider themselves as having exited themselves from the FCT Administration”, she declared.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: