COVID-19: Reps recommend suspension of flights from high-risk countries

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to halt all flights from high-risk countries to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

This was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance presented by Luke Onofiok at the plenary in Abuja.

Onofiok said the seriousness of COVID-19 which the World Health Organisation ((WHO) branded a global epidemic, had affected about 200,000 persons worldwide and killed over 7,000 in over 60 nations.

He said: “The very far-reaching efforts of governments all over the world including nations such as Ghana and South Africa, where gatherings of more than 50 persons have been prohibited.

“Social distancing of at least three feet apart is encouraged, the widespread use of sanitisers recommended, and citizens encouraged to stay indoors with some cities and nations on total lockdown.

“In fact workers are encouraged to work from home while students are encouraged to study online.”

Onofiok said the Ministry of Aviation and security agencies should immediately halt all flights from high-risk countries especially the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States, China, and South Korea.

He, however, said Nigerians who would come into the country should be tested on arrival and may be quarantined.

Onofiok also called for the suspension of the National Sports Festival slated for Edo State. (NAN)

Vanguard

