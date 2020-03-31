COVID 19: Reps’ Airforce C’mte Chair urges Buhari to suspend payment of water, electricity bills for two months

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lauds president’s order on repayment moratorium for TraderMoni, FarmerMoni loans

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Airforce, Hon. Shehu Koko has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the payment of electricity.and water bills for two months as part of the palliative measures to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

Koko who represents Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi State (APC) made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said that suspension of payment on the social amenities will help alleviate the difficulties of the people, especially those in the hinterlands.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had on Sunday, March 29, during a nationwide broadcast announced the implementation of the moratorium for all Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans to reduce the effect of the outbreak on the economy.

Koko said “Our country is going through trying times just like the international communities. While we continue to pray for God to come to our rescue, I urge the Federal government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost especially those at the grassroots level without interruption.

“This, I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens this period.

“Though these amenities are private sector driven, we urge the government to intervene and ameliorate the sufferings of the people”.

Koko also commended President Buhari’s order to shutdown states mostly infected with the virus for two weeks, describing it as a step in the right direction.

He called on Nigerians especially his constituents to adhere to the stay at home order in line with the government’s directive starting Tuesday 31st March.

“I will also use this trying period to educate my constituents on the danger of Coronavirus and preventive ways to contain the virus for a better Nigeria”, he said.

