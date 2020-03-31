COVID 19: Rep Urges FG to suspend payment for electricity, water bills for 2 months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of the House of Representatives, Rep. Shehu Koko has urged the Federal government to include suspension of payment of electricity and water bills for two months, as palliatives for the less privileged.

Koko who made the plea through a press statement yesterday, represents Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency (APC) of Kebbi State, and is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce.

Rep. Koko said ” Our Country is going through trying times just like the international communities. While we continue to pray for God to come to our rescue, I urge the Federal government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost especially those at the grassroot level without interruption”

” This I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materialhis he described as a step in the right direction.

While thanking President Buhari for the immediate Implementation of the repayment moratorium for all Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans, the lawmaker said free access to power and water should be included.

Recall that President Muhammadu had on Sunday March 29, announced the Implementation of the moratorium for traders to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy.

“Furthermore, I have directed that a three month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect”.

” I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all federal government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank”

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks”

To this end Rep. Koko is asking the Government to include suspension of payment of basic amenities.

He called on Nigerians, especially his constituents, to adhere to the stay-at-home order, in line with government’s directive, starting from yesterday.

“I will also use this trying period to educate my constituents on the danger of Coronavirus and preventive ways to contain the virus for a better Nigeria.

