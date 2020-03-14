Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Rep calls for good hygiene in Warri, environs

On 11:50 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

The  member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on  his  constituents   and neighboring local government councils  to maintain  good sanitation and hygienic lifestyle.

Ereyitomi who was reacting to the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 Pandemic ravaging the entire world, advised members of his constituency to do practical hygiene by Washing hands regularly with flowing clean water, avoid crowded place, stay away from persons with  regular cough as well as stop hand shaking and hugging .

READ ALSO:Okowa loses aide Amos Itihwe

The  lawmaker urged  people not to panic and encouraged them to be vigilant by exhibiting good hygienic living style in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ereyitomi as part of effort to deliver quality and robust representation reiterated that good healthcare  for Warri people is always paramount, assuring that federal government is doing everything possible to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!