COVID-19: Rep calls for good hygiene in Warri, environs

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on his constituents and neighboring local government councils to maintain good sanitation and hygienic lifestyle.

Ereyitomi who was reacting to the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 Pandemic ravaging the entire world, advised members of his constituency to do practical hygiene by Washing hands regularly with flowing clean water, avoid crowded place, stay away from persons with regular cough as well as stop hand shaking and hugging .

The lawmaker urged people not to panic and encouraged them to be vigilant by exhibiting good hygienic living style in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ereyitomi as part of effort to deliver quality and robust representation reiterated that good healthcare for Warri people is always paramount, assuring that federal government is doing everything possible to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

