COVID-19: Presidency reduces number of journalists covering Villa activities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday reduced the number of journalists covering activities at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The action according to a circular signed by the Deputy Director of Information Attah Esa, on behalf of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, was to help maintain social distancing.

The circular titled, “COVID-19: Downward review of Correspondents presence in the Presidential Villa, has all the names of government media House and only one reporter from the mainstream print media.

It read,” In view of the current restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gathering of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue, as well as to be able to maintain social distancing following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, it has become imperative to drastically review down the presence of the over 100 State House Correspondents who usually rendezvous in the Press Briefing Room in the Presidential Villa during this period since all other departments have scaled down the presence of their staff.

“Accordingly, only the under listed correspondents are to enter the Villa for media coverage of any event beginning from Wednesday, March 25, 2020 until further notice as the Covid-19 incidence will dictate.

“Chairman, SH Press Corps – for coordination, NTA crew, Channels TV crew, TVC crew, FRCN reporter, VON reporter, NAN reporter, the Sun Reporter, Thisday Photographer, Leadership Photographer, Daily Trust Photographer, Guardian Photographer, Vanguard Photographer

“During this interim arrangement, we advise those who are not represented in the above list to liaise with those listed for necessary information/news as well as the Information Officers in the President’s Media Office.

“We plead for your understanding and cooperation as the Security Department enforces the restriction measure during this trying period.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: