COVID-19: Presidency keeps mum over Buhari, Abba Kyari status

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency is keeping sealed lips over the status of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari on the Coronavirus test.

Reports have it that the results of the Coronavirus tests carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on President Buhari on Monday was negative, while that of his Chief of Staff was said to be positive.

NCDC reportedly informed the president on the outcome of his negative result on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

According to presidential sources, the test for the president was necessitated after his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

It was reported that Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

Efforts made to confirm the report from the Presidential spokesmen did not yield any results as the media managers referred our correspondent to the Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, fears have gripped State House staff especially those in the office of the Chief of Staff.

Some staff at the State that got wind of the Chief of Staff COVID-19 status on Tuesday were seen physically panicking.

There was no information on the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff, whether he was at the isolation center at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital facility in Gwagwalada.

