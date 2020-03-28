COVID-19: Presidency dismisses report on N30,000 relief package

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidency on Saturday dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N30,000 relief package to be given to every Nigerian with a verified Bank Verification Number (BVN) to cushion hardships occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had reportedly announced the presidential approval of the package in a statement.

“The President announced the relief package to be given out N30,000 to every Nigerian who has a verified BVN account to ease pressure posed by the order to lockdown economic activities,

“The N30,000 relief fund will be given to every Nigerian with verified BVN account. I am sure the fund will go a long way to help Nigerians stock up their home during the stay-at-home order by the Government,” the presidential aide was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, he had dismissed the purported approval by the President on his Twitter handle, saying it was concocted by” fake news peddlers.”

Adesina said: “Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me.” (NAN)

