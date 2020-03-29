COVID-19: Pray for Kyari, El-Rufai- MURIC urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Nigerians to pray for quick recovery of Mr Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai and others infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

“Kyari tested positive for the coronavirus few days ago while El-Rufai announced his status on Saturday.

“Both of them deserve prayers from Nigerians. They are both tested and trusted. Both of them are the embodiments of loyalty, trust, dedication and service to humanity.

“Kyari has served Nigeria with all his strength. He proved a most loyal and dedicated aide to Buhari, particularly during the latter’s prolonged illness.

“El-Rufai has exhibited exemplary leadership, uncommon courage and immense love for residents of Kaduna State,” he said.

He said that Nigerians needed to remember those infected in their supplications every hour of the day.

“Everyone, in general, is with you. We are confident that Almighty Allah, the great healer, will heal you and you will emerge from isolation to continue your good work,” he prayed.

Vanguard Nigeria News

