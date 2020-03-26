COVID-19: Police not on holiday against criminals — Sokoto CP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Police

By Nasiru Suleiman – Sokoto

The Nigeria Police in Sokoto has warned criminal elements planning to take advantage of the lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 to perpetrate crime to have a rethink over such decision

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje gave the warning at the command headquarters shortly after the Flagg of the sensitization of police personnel on the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ka’oje said “I just want to tell the citizens of the country, that this does not mean the police are not out to prevent crime and to protect the law-abiding citizens.

According to him, ” We are still within our constitutional confinement and we will still go out for the bad one in the society.

He said “You know we have good citizens and some of these criminals will want to capitalise on the lockdown to carry out their nefarious activities,

“The command will not relent on its efforts, we have done it before and we will continue to do it, let everyone go about his business and have a sound sleep with their eyes closed.

The Commissioner had earlier enjoined citizens to avoid social visits to Police Stations and other Police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary.

Mr. Ka’oje said “Henceforth, any gathering of more than 50 persons, be it that of Policemen or otherwise requires the written permission of the Commissioner of Police with effect from Monday 23/03/2020.

Earlier the officer in charge of medical at the command, Chief Superintendent of Police, Hamza Ali gave medical tips and also sensitized men of the command on the necessary precautionary measures and required etiquette against COVID-19.

