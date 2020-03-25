Kindly Share This Story:

…As drinking warm water, hot soups desirable

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria ACPN, has called on infected Nigerians to desist from indiscriminate consumption of chloroquine as a measure to cure dreaded Corona virus as suggested by US president, Donald Trump .

In statement, ACPN, national chairman, Dr. Samuel Adekola stated: ” ….We find it necessary to caution Nigerians against the indiscriminate and excessive consumption of chloroquine and similar medicines in the quest to obviously prevent COVID -19.

“Bodies like FDA and NAFDAC have only approved the use of chloroquine in the clinical trials of the management/treatment of CONVID-19.

Pharmacists have observed an unprecedented demand for chloroquine since the declaration of a prominent world leader who is certainly not an expert in this competence driven endeavour”.

ACPN further urged consumers who will procure chloroquine to seek the counsel of registered pharmacists for appropriate doses can be dispensed with necessary precautionary measures including possible side effects, adverse reactions and other dosage regimen details which will be communicated professionally.

“The corona virus obstructs the respiratory pathway by producing mucous that blocks the airways and lungs. Treatment therefore must focus on unblocking the airways and lungs.

Since the above occurs within a few days so there are some recommended measures to slow down the progression and activation to a full-blown disease manifestation. some of these simple measures include: Drinking a lot of liquid preferably warm water, hot soups in a variety of the local presentations is desirable.

Administering warm water every 20minutes makes the mouth moist as well as washes away any virus in the mouth. The insignificant amount that may get into the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) or gut can be taken care of by stomach acid thus preventing the virus from getting into the lungs.

Employing gargles with warm water, vinegar, lemon water and antiseptics everyday reduces the chances of the virus from getting to the lungs.

“The virus attaches to the hair of cloth where it can survive for many hours. Most detergents which foams will kill the virus. It is therefore necessary to wash your body and cloths after every outing this season.

If you cannot wash your clothes every day for whatever reasons, do spread the cloth in direct sunlight which equally kills the virus. Avoid touching handrails, other metal surface such as door handles because the virus can last for up to nine hours on such hard surfaces.

Avoid smoking especially in this season of emergency. Eat fruits and vegetables as these will increase body natural vitamin C levels as well as increase zinc intake.

All tendencies of social distancing currently being preached must be observed. Avoid the common flu and reduce the eating and drinking of cold foods and fluids”.

Thank you,

