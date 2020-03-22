Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular entertainment promoter, Abiodun Osibodu, also known as BadGuyToba has said that despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, and fears associated with it all over the world, fun seekers still attend entertainment shows.

BadGuyToba, who is the founder and one of the directors of Africa Unplugged Ltd, an entertainment hub, said, though, he has put some of their forthcoming Afrobeats concerts and other musical shows on hold because of deadly coronavirus that is fast spreading worldwide, however, many fun seekers still troop in to check for shows.

“Well, everything is sort of ‘in the air’ at the moment. We have put planning for events on hold, whilst waiting for further advice from the government, we had to postpone the Fally Ipupa concert we planned to hold because the health and safety of the attendees and staff is paramount, but, everyday, people troop in here to see if there is any show.”

According to BadGuyToba, the outbreak of coronavirus has also affected entertainment business seriously, especially showbiz, but he expressed his optimism that the virus will not last for long.

READ ALSO:

He said; ‘actually, showbiz is affected by the corona virus disease. We are forced to close up shows, and not entertain a large crowed of people, and you know what that means, definitely there’s going to be a reduction in income’

When asked about people’s attendance at his recent event, BadGuyToba noted that the responses he got was positive and it shows people are still very much interested in attending shows. “I gotta tell you, my guys and girls are soldiers, really, he said.

The veteran entertainment promoter and brain behind notable concerts in Europe, Africa, America, UK, expressed optimism that the coronavirus will soon come to an end. He said; “I don’t think it is something that will last for long, so as soon as we have the green light, we will be ready to continue. ’Cause it is showbiz, and the show must go on.”

BadGuyToba further advised people against being scared, but to keep calm and also maintain awareness about the infection, as panicking is not the best approach to curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Recently, British actor Idris Elba; James Bond star actress, Olga Kurylenko; Game Of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju; American actor and filmmaker, Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 and they all advised their fans not to panic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: