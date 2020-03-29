COVID-19: PDP charges Nigerians to emulate El-Rufa’i

Kindly Share This Story:

Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Sunday saluted Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s courage in disclosing his COVID-19 status promptly.

The PDP said that singular effort was laudable and would encourage other suspected victims of the disease to make themselves available for tests and quarantine.

The party sympathised with the governor on the development.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Abraham Alberah Catoh, said in a statement that the party felt the governor’s pain and wished him a quick recovery.

The statement read: “Dear Nasir El -Rufai, you will be fine in no time!”

“Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, the State PDP Chairman, also wished to salute the governor’s courage in disclosing his status promptly.”

“This singular effort is laudable and will encourage other suspected victims to make themselves available for tests and quarantine.

“We want to also use this opportunity to encourage all Kaduna State residents to stay indoors and abide by the rules set out by the state government, especially the curfew imposed on the state and personal hygiene, to make us safe until further instructions.”

“The party also sympathised with other victims of the coronavirus and their families and wished them quick recovery.”

“We pray God will see us through these trying times.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: