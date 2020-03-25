Covid-19: Panic buying as Kwara closes markets, bans commercial transports

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents of Ilorin have started going to the markets in large numbers to make last-minute shopping as the Kwara Government closes non-food markets, commercial motor parks, mosques and churches in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the development reports that many residents throng the Ipata market to make their purchases.

Some of the residents told NAN that they were out to shop for some commodities which included toiletries and foodstuff.

Mrs Amina Abdulganiyu said: “Not long ago we heard over the radio about the closure of markets, mosques and churches even taxi parks, it is a good step by the government.

“So in order to be able to comply, I came to buy some more necessities for my home, because we don’t know how long this is going to last,” she said.

Ms Folashade Ige said: “My mother just gave me a call to immediately come home because I was at my hairdresser’s place.

“On getting home, she asked me to rush down to the market to buy some things. And I am amazed at the crowd here even at this time of the day.

“I think there is panic in everyone, the way people have rushed out to buy things.

“The Coronavirus is very real, I urge people to obey and cooperate with the government at this time.”

A trader, Mrs Jumoke Alade, said there has been large patronage since morning, adding that it is like people had a premonition the markets would be closed.

“It is like people knew what was going to happen, they have been coming to the market in large numbers since morning.

“But this evening, it is different, you can see people standing, looking for what to buy.

“The most patronised commodities are non-edible things like soap, detergent, bleach, toilet cleaners and sanitisers.

“We hope to come back to our normal lives very soon, this Coronavirus is really affecting everyone and we pray God delivers us,” she said.

A taxi driver who simply identified himself as Rasheed said “passengers are out there, and at least we can make some more money before they close down tonight.

“Everyone wants to buy all the things they need today because they are afraid of the coming days. May God save us,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government through the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, on Wednesday said that the government had banned commercial transportation, closed all mosques, churches and markets effective from March 26.

Vanguard Nigeria News

