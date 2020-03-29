Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Orishedere Sunny, yesterday, disclosed that payment for the 2019/2020 bursary may be delayed due to closure of tertiary institutions across the country.

The closure is part of measures by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Orishedere, who stated this in an interview revealed that the payment would be delayed since academic activities have been crippled in all tertiary institutions across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Secretary stated although applications for the 2019/2020 has ended, the board could not proceed to the next stage of the exercise, as all higher institutions have been shut down by the government.

He added that consequently, the board would await the reopening of higher institutions in order to continue the processing of the applications.

While thanking government at all levels for their proactiveness towards containing the spread of COVID- 19, he said that all measures taken are geared towards putting an end to the pandemic.

He revealed that 25,891 students applied for the 2019/2020 bursary award which started on the 20th of January and ended on the 12th of March 2020.

Speaking further, the scholarship board’s boss noted that the sorting and processing of the records, has commenced and would be followed by the sending of the students’ list to the 145 instructions that participated in this just concluded exercise, for further verification of the Students’ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and present level as at the close of the portal.

The ES observed that the ongoing exercise has scaled down the number of students by 721 as a result of multiple registrations, adding that any such sharp practices would be detected in the long run.

Orishedere stated that due to recent developments, the verification exercise may extend to June 2020, while payment processes would commence thereafter.

He thanked the Delta State students and the leadership of NADESSTU for their cooperation and successful completion of the registration exercise.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: