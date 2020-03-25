COVID-19 pandemic: Enugu MDAs, LG Chairmen kick-off awareness campaigns

Kindly Share This Story:

In compliance with the proactive safety measures adopted by the Enugu State Government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) ravaging the world, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Local Government Council Chairmen in the state, have embarked on awareness campaigns across the state to enlighten the people on how to prevent transmission of the deadly disease.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, addressed state residents on measures adopted by his administration to prevent the disease.

The governor also announced additional proactive safety measures, following the escalating threat of the pandemic globally, and shut down all educational institutions in the state with immediate effect.

He directed all public officers/civil servants to work from their homes except health workers, Forest Guards, Neighbourhood Watch personnel, Water Corporation staff, Waste Management operatives, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Fighters and all those involved in other essential services. All cultural and social gatherings in the state including marriage ceremonies, burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and all group sporting and recreational activities, were also suspended.

The governor equally directed all Local Government Council Chairmen to mobilise their Environmental and Community Health Workers to sustain the ongoing public enlightenment on protocol for prevention of Coronavirus disease transmission in the markets and parks, stating that all public transport operators in the state are to observe the new rules on passenger conveyance in each instance.

Responding to the directives, the State Ministry of Transport and its Water Resources counterpart, as well as Council Chairmen, among others, on Tuesday, intensified efforts on the ongoing public enlightenment on protocol for prevention of the disease in the markets, parks and other public places in the state.

Consequently, the State Ministry of Transport met with all the Transport Stakeholders in the state, directing that all public transport operators should henceforth submit, to the ministry, manifest of all passengers coming into Enugu State.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transport, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu, the ministry stated that all transport operators, in addition to new rules on passenger conveyance in each instance as directed by the governor, were expected to have at their entrances hand washing equipment and sanitizers.

During its awareness campaign, the State Ministry of Water Resources, through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Hon. Dubem Onyia (jnr) urged residents of the state to embrace the current hand washing programme in the state to avert the Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

Hon. Onyia stressed that with the adoption of personal standard hygiene and adherence to health advisories, the state government’s war against the pandemic will be a successful venture.

At Uzo Uwani LGA, the Council Chairman, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, mobilized his Environmental and Community Health Workers and embarked on a massive sensitization and awareness enlightenment campaign in markets and motor parks on protocol for prevention of the disease.

Hon. Nnadozie, who was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma and other public office holders, took the campaign to Opanda market/motor park, Ada-rice Mill, ENTRACO park in Adani and other locations and communities where the chairman informed the dwellers of the directives of the state government as announced by the governor and appealed passionately to them to observe them accordingly.

