COVID-19: Oyo goes tough on social distance offenders as taskforce impounds 22 vehicles

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub-committee has impounded a total of Twenty-Two (22) illegally parked vehicles during its special night operations, to enforce compliance at clubhouses and public places in Ibadan.

While addressing the team of officers before the operation, the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, who distributed protective tools to the officers such as hand gloves, portable sanitisers, nose masks, and thermometers, charged them to be professional in the exercise and respect fundamental human rights in the course of the operation.

He said: “The Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement subcommittee is made up of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency and other security agencies and we have begun a special night monitoring and enforcement of Oyo State Government’s directive aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), among residents of the state, particularly through transport operators, night clubs and other public places.”

It would be recalled that the state has recorded more 8 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 which led to a directive of a dusk to dawn curfew (7 pm to 6 am) and suspension of interstate transportation into and out of the state with effect from Sunday night (March 29) by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The governor also gave a directive that no public place or gathering should harbour above ten (10) persons at a time.

Dispersing cluster of persons that formed a crowd of more than 10 at clubhouses, the Special anti-COVID-19 squad gave sufficient information on the need for residents to comply with the state government’s directives on social distancing, regular washing of hands and other guidelines.

Clubhouses the enforcement team visited included Platinum, Awolowo Road; Hexagon, Samonda; Pleasure Summit, GRA; Cimola Hotel, Mokola; Latitude, Samonda; Mauve 21, Ring Road; Ventura, Sango and Shanty’s club, among others across the state.

In the same vein, the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed over 200 men and officers to join the COVID-19 Taskforce Health Advisory sub-committee to embark on public enlightenment at markets and public places within Ibadan for a campaign tagged: “Break in the chain of transmission campaign on COVID-19.”

Residents who claimed ignorance of the anti-coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, however, pledged to become vanguards and ambassadors against the spread of the deadly virus.

