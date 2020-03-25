Breaking News
COVID-19: Oyo APC suspends political activities for 2 weeks

Mr. Akin Oke, chairman, Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Working Committee, says the party has suspended all political activities as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had disclosed after its meeting to review the state of the nation as regards to the  Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It, therefore, suspended all political activities at the state, local government and ward level throughout the state.

The party said that its decision would be reviewed after two weeks, depending on developments as regards the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the statement, the party will resume its regular political activities in the state when the COVID-19 scourge is contained within the two weeks.

The party said that all its offices across the state remain shut and all manners of meetings suspended for the two weeks.

