By Adeola Badru

AS the Coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on Oyo State, the governor of the state, Mr Seyi Makinde has been advised to begin the activation of medical and information machinery for prevention and identification of the cases at the local government level.

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman in the state, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, gave the admonition on Sunday, in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen.

According to him, the governor should be more vigorous and systematic in his response to the Coronavirus pandemic in the state in order to contain its continued the spread.

He added that this time called for critical thinking to mobilise the citizens, particularly at the grassroots into action.

His statement read: “ALGON acknowledges the renewed effort of the governor after the initial lethargy, but we wish to advise that covid-19 is not an urban-based pandemic as the commendable effort of the state government has suggested.”

“Since Covid-19 has no frontier, we appeal to Mr. Governor to activate grassroots medical and information machinery for prevention and identification of cases at the Local Government level where the vast majority of our people live but with many of them bringing their farm produce to urban markets to sell and earn income.”

“This is one of the ways for contact, infection and transmission of the disease from urban to rural, and from rural to rural areas.”

“The closeness of Oyo State to Lagos State with the highest number of index cases so far, where Oyo State traders and grassroots farmers engage in business makes the need to focus on the people at the grassroots at this time more important than before.”

“Meanwhile, there is also the need for the government to make test kits and other testing materials available at the grassroots level. This because it is only the elites, the well-to-do people and celebrities in the society that are having accessibility to these materials.”

The ALGON boss appealed to residents of the state not to see Covid-19 as an urban and elitist pandemic, but to obey the directives from the government and its medical team in playing safe and be Coronavirus free.

