By Emmanuel Elebeke

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant health crisis across the globe, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has encouraged MDAs and civil servants to use the Federal Government’s Unified Communication Services (UCS) platform available to provide reliable and secure audio and video communication within the 1 Gov network.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the minister said it is highly recommended to exercise measures such as social distancing as a necessary precaution towards curbing the spread of the deadly and highly infectious virus.

With the disease known to spread primarily through contact with infected persons, surfaces or environments, he said there is a need for civil servants and the workforce in the country to minimize physical and face-to-face meetings.

According to him, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through its parastatal Galaxy Backbone has provided video conferencing, telepresence and video IP phone facilities in most MDAs within its Abuja metro Fiber network, to provide a smart means of communication and collaboration within the public sector.

He listed platforms available to minimize the need for physical meetings while performing the day to day functions of government as: IP Voice and Video Telephony Services: About 16,000 unit have been deployed to provide users secure free voice & video communications over Galaxy’s network using physical handsets and software-based endpoints; and Video Conferencing/ telepresence Services: with about 120 terminals so far deployed to provide real-time video conferencing for users to meet and collaborate with colleagues and partners across various locations nationwide and internationally.

The Minister, therefore, calls on all MDAs and public officers that have these services deployed to use them by hosting remote meetings and conferences which will help limit the spread of the virus.

