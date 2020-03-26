COVID-19 Outbreak: CSO calls on Buhari to declare state of emergency

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for testing labs in all 36 States

By Gabriel Ewepu

AA Civil Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency over the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in the country.

The Convener, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, made the call in a chat with Vanguard as some state governors are on the verge of the total lockdown of their states to control the spread of the dreaded virus.

He said: “No development partner can do more for Nigeria than our government. At a time like this, we need the President to be proactive and lead from the front. Look at the Russian President- he is going round hospitals and visiting victims. That’s leadership at its best.

“He should get up and leave the villa and go round to see things for himself first hand. He needs to provide palliatives and stop waiting for donors and development partners. This is the time that Nigerians need that ‘trader moni’ that was been shared close to the elections.

“The President must also declare a state of emergency now. State governors are already indirectly saying the President had failed because they have lockdown their states in a desperate attempt to curtail the spread of the virus.

“At this point and ask our government to live up to its responsibilities at this crucial time. It is when the government had done its part that we can now call on private individuals to assist.

“If there are insinuations that we have a shortage of ventilators in the country, you can imagine how embarrassing this is. This is the same nation where the President had wanted to take a $500 million loan to digitalize NTA.”

He also alleged that about 170 Nigerians have been tested so far and many of them high profile citizens, which calls for testing laboratories in all 36 states to accelerate diagnosis of the virus and nip it at the bud.

“It shows we are not ready as the fastest and surest way to prevent the spread of this virus is through adequate and effective testing of citizens. By now, there should be labs to test citizens in every state in the country”, he said.

He also called on the government to be transparent in the distribution of medical equipment donated by Jack Ma Foundation recently to combat the raging virus.

“Jack Ma owner of Alibaba donated thousands of pieces of equipment to the country. The government should come out and tell us how these pieces of equipment have been evenly distributed across the country.

“This equipment must not end up in the homes of big men or politicians. They should be stationed in every general hospital nationwide. I don’t know what these equipment are still doing in Abuja as we speak”, he said.

