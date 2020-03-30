Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

OKPARA: President General Okpara Patriotic Union, OPU, Chief Austin Akatugba has enjoined residents in all Okpara communities in Ethiope East local government area to comply with directives of the state governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to end spread of the dreaded corona virus in the country.

President of the apex body for all Okpara sons and daughters worldwide made the appeal yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying residents of Okpara communities should also endeavor to observe the movement restriction order of the state government which commences this week, adding that they were all measures to ensure that the state was safe from the dreaded virus.

Continuing, the Chief Akatugba said he was happy that there had no reported case of the incident in any Okpara community and the state in general, adding that everyone should work with the state government to see that was free of the virus.

His words, : “My good people of Okpara no doubt it is a challenging time for all. We are grateful to God that no index case of this Corona Virus has entered any of our communities.

I want to appeal to us all to comply with steps rolled out by the state government to halt the spread of the virus all over the state. From this week there will be lockdown in the state for a while, restriction in movement. Let us try to stay indoors for the period of time.

The state government has also advised against gathering of more than fifty persons. Those with burials, marriages that could exceed the number should please postpone them till after this challenging period.

Let us give the state government all the maximum cooperation it needs now as it takes steps against the virus.

Let us all continue to pray for an end to the virus.

Let me also appeal to churches across our communities to comply with the not more than fifty members at a sitting worship. They should also observe social distancing.

Social distancing should be observed by every residents.

I commend the governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his untiring effort towards ensuring that the virus does not spread to our state. “,

