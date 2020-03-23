Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

In a swift reaction, the state Peoples Democratic Party has announced the postponement of the State Congress scheduled for today for a period of 14 days in line with the instruction of the State Government.

Its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye in a statement in Akure said “Our party shall engage the Ondo state government in discussions to find a way around resolving this issue.

“All members of the PDP in Ondo state are therefore advised to remain in their respective locations in line with the directive of government.

Akintoye said ” We use this opportunity to enjoin all citizens to remain law-abiding and respect the directive of government as we collectively work towards mitigating the spread of this disease.

