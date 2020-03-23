Breaking News
Translate

COVID 19-: Ondo PDP reacts to ban on political gathering by state government

On 8:28 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID 19-: Ondo PDP reacts to ban on political gathering by state government
Peoples Democratic Party

Dayo Johnson Akure

In a swift reaction, the state Peoples Democratic Party has announced the postponement of the State Congress scheduled for today for a period of 14 days in line with the instruction of the State Government.

Its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye in a statement in Akure said “Our party shall engage the Ondo state government in discussions to find a way around resolving this issue.

READ ALSO: COVID 19: Federal High Court insists on social distancing

“All members of the PDP in Ondo state are therefore advised to remain in their respective locations in line with the directive of government.

Akintoye said ” We use this opportunity to enjoin all citizens to remain law-abiding and respect the directive of government as we collectively work towards mitigating the spread of this disease.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!