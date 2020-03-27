COVID–19: Olu of Warri suspends burial, marriage activities across Itsekiri communities

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli has suspended traditional burial activities and marriages in Itsekiri communities in Delta state pending when the state government will relax movement restriction and related activities in the state

A statement signed by Chief Clement Maleghemi, Director Palace Administration and made available to newsmen Friday in Warri, Delta state also called on Itsekiri sons and daughters to comply with all government directives aimed at wiping out the dreaded Coronavirus from the country, adding that it is a necessary sacrifice to achieve a healthy country.

‘I hereby order that all Itsekiri traditional burial activities and marriages be suspended forthwith throughout the state until the government directives are relaxed or lifted “, he said.

He further enjoined Itsekiris resident in various communities to endeavor to wash their hands regularly with soap , apply hand sanitizers, adding that they should avoid gatherings of more than twenty persons.

