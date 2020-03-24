Covid-19: Ogun govt. confirms new case, 32 contacts

The Ogun Government has confirmed a new case of the coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday evening in Abeokuta.

She said the case was a 62-year-old male domiciled at Sagamu area of the state who had returned from the United Kingdom on March 17.

The commissioner also disclosed that no fewer than 32 contacts had been detected with 28 health caregivers and four family members in total.

“The patient is said to have a history of cough and was tested positive of the coronavirus.

“He recently returned from the United Kingdom and the contacts were traced.

“All his contacts who are 28, healthcare giver and four members of his family, 32 altogether, we’ve been able to contact them.

“He’s been very responsible by isolating himself since he arrived, therefore he’s made our job quite easy in tracing his contacts.

“He has been transferred to our isolation centre which is at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu

“Our priority is to provide care for the gentleman,” Coker said.

She urged the public to remain calm and practise proper hygiene by regularly washing their hands with flowing water, saying it is most effective.

