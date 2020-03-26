Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Engr. Chris Ogiewmonyi in collaboration with a Non governmental Organization, Daisy Heart Initiative, has launched an awareness campaign to keep the people of the state abreast with preventive information regarding the Coronavirus.

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Thursday tagged “EDO Together,” he said the awareness campaign, would be based on how to educate the public across all the 18 local government areas of the state on how to check the spread.

According to the group, Coordinators have been appointed in the 18 local government areas of the state to midwife the programme.

The group, which is collaborating with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, is to distribute important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as well as sanitisers to the people free.

According to him, a pamphlet will be distributed to the members of the Public by the group.

“They will be going round sharing health tips on how to effectively curb the spread of the deadly disease

“A team of medical Doctors and health personel will be at hand to offer professional services to the members of the Public free “, he said.

The group vowed to use the same energy which they exhibited during Political and electioneering Campaign, to help put an end to the pandemic from spreading or manifesting anywhere in Edo State.

“Coronavirus is real, residents of Edo State have been advised to stay indoors and observe the highest level of personal hygiene as a case had already been recorded today in the State on Wednesday”, the group stated

The group enjoined the people of the state to avoid gatherings and ensure they regularly sanitize their surroundings, including doorknobs and surfaces frequently exposed to are highly necessary. .

