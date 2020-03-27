COVID-19: Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation lauds Okowa’s efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

A Non-Governmental Organization, Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation (OAF), has applauded the efforts of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in curtailing the spread of Corona Virus to the state.

The Founder OAF, Comrade Oghenero Alakpodia in a statement expressed joy that no case of the Virus was recorded in Delta State so far.

In this lieu, he appealed to Deltans to abide by the regulations spelt out by both the state government and the World Health Organisation (WHO), as measures to check the outbreak or spread of the deadly virus in the state.

He said, “the quick response of the Delta State Government to the management of the Corona Virus deserves applause. Nevertheless, we cannot afford to be indifferent as a people in the fight against this virus.”

“Regular hand washing and use of sanitizers have proved very helpful in preventing the virus. Others include social distancing, avoidance of cold. I appeal to all Deltans to adhere to all the health regulations.” Alakpodia stressed.

Recall that the Delta State Governor has ordered the closure of Asaba International Airport, all land borders in and out of Delta State, all businesses -malls, supermarkets, markets and shops, with further instructions for all residents in the State to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for two weeks in the first instance.

The Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation is a humanitarian organization with vested interest in ameliorating the conditions of indigent and elderly persons in the society.

