By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has ordered the distribution of about 36,000 bags of rice to citizens who are 70 years and above as part of welfare package during the stay at home period occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a directive to the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Mr Greg Obi, Obiano instructed that each of the 179 communities in the state is given 200 bags of the popular brand of Anambra Rice for distribution to people up to 70 years.

Additionally, Onitsha and Obosi were given double of what other communities receive on account of their large populations.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Din Adinuba said the distribution would start this week, adding that it would start with any community that first sends its list of elderly men and women in its area.

The Commissioner said Obiano has consequently asked the traditional ruler in every community and the president general of every town union, as well as the women leaders of the Association of Anambra Town Unions (ASATU) to quickly send to the Ministry of Local and Chieftaincy Affairs a list of qualified men and women which should be signed by them.

Meanwhile, the president of Anambra State branch of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke -Ogene has lauded the governor for the initiative, which he described as a clear demonstration of solidarity with vulnerable groups in the society in these hard times.

Okeke- Ogene said: “With various state governments locking down their states and with all markets in the state closed down to protect our people from the coronavirus, it is imperative that something is done for these groups.

“We are not surprised that the state administration has done something to ameliorate the plight of the elderly because it has since come into being six years ago shown an acute interest in the welfare of the people through prompt pension and salary payment and through the annual delivery of bags of rice to all kinds of people, including all retirees.”

