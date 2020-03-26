COVID-19: Obey government guidelines, Speaker tells Abians

Kindly Share This Story:

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has urged all Abians and visitors to the State to strictly follow the guidelines established by the State Government in the fight against the rampaging Coronavirus.

The Speaker said this on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia the Abia State capital.

He emphasised that the Coronavirus scourge though a global reality which requires the cooperation of everyone to prevent, manage and control it as the case may be, is not a death sentence.

“The Coronavirus is a new reality worldwide but it can be defeated as long as citizens comply with directives from government and follow all the guidelines issued with regard to it. At the House of Assembly, we have followed up with the procedures put in place by the State Government and are satisfied with them. It is now for all Abians to ensure they play by the rules.

“No one should panic but everyone should do what is needed to prevent the virus from afflicting our state. By God’s grace and with everyone’s cooperation, we will defeat the virus”, he said.

