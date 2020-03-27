Breaking News
Translate

Covid-19: Obasanjo donates former residence for Isolation centre

On 9:44 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Obasanjo at 83 and the metaphor of the mystical elephant

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, said his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State be used as Isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.

READ ALSO: Enugu Parklane doctors suspend indefinite withdrawal of services

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic.

Obasanjo said “I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so”.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!