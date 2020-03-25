COVID-19: Number of confirmed cases moves to 46

Kindly Share This Story:

1 new case in Osun, Lagos states

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has risen to 46, as two new cases were confirmed early Wednesday morning.

The two new confirmed cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, were in Osun and Lagos states.

For the first time since the outbreak of the disease in the country, Osun State came into the news with one confirmed case.

The centre in two separate tweets announcing the new cases said Lagos was still leading with the highest number of confirmed cases with 30, more than half of the 48 cases in Nigeria.

Last night, the number stood at 44.

vanguard

