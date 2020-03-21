COVID-19: NUAHP directs members to commence research on dongonyaro leaves, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, has directed its members to commence research on dongonyaro leaves and its bark and other indigenous local herbs and roots towards providing g cure for COVID – 19.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and jointly signed by the National President; Dr. Obinna Ogbonna and the General Secretary, Martin Adekunle Egbanubi also encouraged members of the union to stick to the guidelines released by Nigeria Center for Decease Control, NCDC.

Continuing they implored all Nigerians not to panic, but to meticulous observe all WHO and NCDC precautions and other relevant information released by the Federal Government of Nigeria in curbing the pandemic.

“We commend the federal and state governments for restricting movement and encouraging the closure of schools and discouraging public gatherings “.

“Since WHO has warned Africa of impending danger, we advise that COVID-19 rapid test kits be made available to all Federal and State tertiary hospitals across the nation, as a rule-out measure for similar presenting symptoms. Within our ranks, we can access COVID-19 rapid test kits if requested.”

They commended the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN for coming up with a program to invest in the Nigerian health sector.

“To our teeming members and their families who are likely to be victims, as a result of their professional callings, we encourage you to be strong and do your best in the service of God and humanity, as you make use of the preventive and protective equipment’s in discharging your duties.”

Commending the Federal Government of Nigeria for stepping up its approach preventing and containing COVID-19 in Nigeria, they appreciated the Federal Government for inaugurating a Presidential committee and Presidential taskforce to monitor actions towards containing and preventing COVID-19.

“We wish to quickly point out, that none of the unions in the health sector made any of the lists, most especially our union with myriads of qualified health care professionals who are willing to contribute effectively in combating the outbreak of coronavirus. This should be addressed forthwith.

“We appreciate hospitals that have shown a reasonable level of preparedness in the face of this pandemic. Information reaching us indicates that a whole lot of hospitals are still battling with the provision of basic protective materials, like water, hand sanitizers, gloves, face mask, etc.

we appeal to such hospital management to provide such materials without further delay. In the event where there is none compliance by such managements, we will not hesitate to activate labor actions geared towards protecting the lives of our members.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: