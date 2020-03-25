COVID-19: NPA cancels vessels’ voyages

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has cancelled the voyages of two vessels from sailing into any of its port facilities across the country.

The cancellation of voyages of the two vessels emanated from the daily shipping position of vessels from the NPA.

Reasons for the cancellation were not provided neither was the International Maritime Organization number disclosed.

The vessels are M.T. Chloe carrying crude oil which had its voyage cancelled about two weeks ago while M.T.Margarita loaded with 500 fully loaded containers also had its voyage cancelled about three days ago.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the Ports Consultative Council, PCC, Otunba Kunle Folarin, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the voyages may have been cancelled because they could be coming from high risk area.

Folarin also disclosed that the NPA has come out with a list of high risk areas and vessels from these places must either be stopped or placed on a high alert whenever they arrive the country. He said: “If they are coming from high risk area and you know that NPA has already told us the high risk area; if they are coming from China, if they are coming from South East Asia, they have to be careful, NPA has to be ready for them.”

The shipping agents of the vessels are Vewat and Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC.

